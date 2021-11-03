The only journey of his life

short stories

Source: unsplash/mukuko studio

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Generations of Greeks have grown up with this classic short-story by Georgios Viziinos.

Centred around the dialogues between a young boy and his grandfather, this classic story's enduring beauty has captivated generations of Greeks. It's centred around the dialogues of the boy with his grandfather about, mostly, the old man's descriptions of exotic places. The boy believes that his grandfather is a well-travelled man only to find that he had not gone anywhere although he planed enough trips. 

The reader realises at the end of the story that the grandfather's only journey was the one at the end of his life.

Produced and narrated by Dina Gerolymou.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Monday News Bulletin 25.09.23