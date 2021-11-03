The only journey of his life

Centred around the dialogues between a young boy and his grandfather, this classic story's enduring beauty has captivated generations of Greeks. It's centred around the dialogues of the boy with his grandfather about, mostly, the old man's descriptions of exotic places. The boy believes that his grandfather is a well-travelled man only to find that he had not gone anywhere although he planed enough trips.





The reader realises at the end of the story that the grandfather's only journey was the one at the end of his life.



