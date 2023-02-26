The only winner in the derby of Olympiakos and PAO is... AEK Athens

olympiacos-panathinaikos-match.jpg

Παράπονα από τη διαιτησία έχει ο Ολυμπιακός Credit: Getty Images

AEK Athens was the winner in the derby between Olympiacos and Panathinaikos.

KEY POINTS
  • No winner in the "eternal" derby
  • AEK Athens beat Asteras Tripoli
  • "PAOK stumbled at the obstacle of PAS Giannina
AEK Athens was the big winner of the 24th round of the Super League.

Enosis easily prevailed over Asteras Tripoli at the OPAP Arena, managing to take advantage of the loss in points suffered by their three other teams on top of the league.

Olympiacos and Panathinaikos drew goalless in the derby with the hosts having serious complaints about the refereeing.

PAOK's game against PAS Giannina was also scoreless.
