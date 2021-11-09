The pandemic situation in Greece is going from bad to worse

In the last 24-hours, nearly 7,500,000 (7,335) new cases were reported, a record number for the country since the start of the pandemic.





Observers say these black numbers have become a habit, with the country breaking its record for cases for the third time in two weeks.





The National Public Health Agency (NPHA) has announced 65 deaths, with the total now approaching 17,000.





It should be noted that since the beginning of the pandemic in Greece, there have been nearly 800,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.





"We are on the verge of calling in private doctors if necessary," said Greek Health Minister Thanos Plevris.

Plevris, speaking to Skye radio station, acknowledged that the health care system is being tested, but explained that there are stamina and empty beds in intensive care units.





In Northern Greece, the pressure in hospitals is high, with hospital officials and doctors saying that intensive care units are full, while hospital admissions are increasing day by day.





This picture seems to have been confirmed by the leader of Greece's parliamentary opposition Alexis Tsipras, who described the situation in hospitals as "third world" after a surprise visit to the Hippocrates Hospital in Thessaloniki.





Tsipras harshly criticised the government and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, calling him a "denier of reality".





Health Minister Plevris responded to Tsipras' statements, saying that the Intensive Care Units are in a much better condition today than they were during the SYRIZA government.

Now in Australia





Victoria has once again recorded more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus and ten deaths in the last 24 hours.





Health authorities in the state have reported that there are now 15,000 active cases in the community.





State Premier Daniel Andrews said health care workers are still under pressure, but the state is making overall progress.





In New South Wales, authorities are urging residents to take necessary precautions in the hope that virus infections will drop further this week.





In the last 24 hours the state has recorded over 200 new cases and four deaths, and has reached the target of 90% fully vaccinated citizens.





Australia's Chief Medical Officer, Paul Kelly, said that Pfizer's vaccine against coronavirus for young children is likely to be approved by the end of the year.The Australian National Therapeutic Goods Administration is still in the process of assessing the company's application to administer the vaccine to children aged 5-11 years.





But Federal Prime Minister Scott Morrison remains cautious, stating that he will not take action until there is clear guidance from health authorities.



