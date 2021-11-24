The Steadfast Tin Soldier: Hans Christian Andersen

Greek Community of Melbourne Creative Drama & Arts students

Source: Katerina Poutachidou

"The Steadfast Tin Soldier" is a literary fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen about a tin soldier's love for a paper ballerina.

Ο Μολυβένιος Στρατιώτης: Χανς Κρίστιαν Άντερσεν

SBS Greek

25/08/202111:39
Βρείτε εδώ όλα τα podcast του Παιδικού Θεάτρου

Kids' Radio Theatre

