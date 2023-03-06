Three medals for Greece at the European Indoor Athletics Championships

KEY POINTS Gold with the engines off... for Tendoglou

The Greek athletes referred to the victims of Tempi

Great victories for AEK Athens, Olympiacos and PAOK

The gold medal was won by Miltos Tendoglou in the long jump, with a jump of 8.30m in his first attempt.





In his statements, the 24-year-old athlete from Grevena also referred to the victims of the tragedy of Tempi.





It should be noted that Miltos Tendoglou's success is historic, as no other long jump athlete has managed to win the gold medal in three consecutive European indoor track and field championships.





Emmanuel Karalis won the silver medal in the pole vault with a jump of 8.80m.





With this performance, the 23-year-old champion he want close to break his own national record (5.86) and placed second on the podium for the first time at men's level and fourth overall in international competitions.



