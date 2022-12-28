Three young kids found alive two days after car crash that killed their parents

Available in other languages

ΚΥΡΙΑ ΣΗΜΕΙΑ The children were aged two months and two and five years old

The family has been reported missing since Monday afternoon

The young parents were found dead inside the vehicle

Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, left Northam with their three children at 1am on Sunday morning.





The family of five were reported missing on Monday afternoon when they failed to make it to a Christmas party.





Tony Vuleta from Western Australian Police spoke of an extremely tragic incident.



