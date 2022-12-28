SBS Greek

Three young kids found alive two days after car crash that killed their parents

family.jpg

Τα τρία ανήλικα εντοπίστηκαν δύο ημέρες μετά το τραγικό δυστύχημα που στέρησε τη ζωή στους γονείς τους Credit: Nine News

Published 28 December 2022 at 3:19pm
By Stergos Kastelloriou
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Three children have been found alive two days after a crash that killed their young mother and father on Christmas Day in Western Australia.

ΚΥΡΙΑ ΣΗΜΕΙΑ
  • The children were aged two months and two and five years old
  • The family has been reported missing since Monday afternoon
  • The young parents were found dead inside the vehicle
Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, left Northam with their three children at 1am on Sunday morning.

The family of five were reported missing on Monday afternoon when they failed to make it to a Christmas party.

Tony Vuleta from Western Australian Police spoke of an extremely tragic incident.

He said the family's Land Rover vehicle was found by a family member just 10 kilometres from Kondinin where they were living, yesterday afternoon.
