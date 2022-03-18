Through Turkey and China, the West is trying to stop Russia in Ukraine

Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine on 17 March, 2022. Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency

As civilian casualties rise in Ukraine, more and more countries are accusing Russia of war crimes. Telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and Turkey. Australia is expanding sanctions on two more Russian billionaires, while the Greek consul in Mariupol is talking about tragedy and a humanitarian crisis.

This podcast is available in Greek.
SBS World News.
