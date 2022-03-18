This podcast is available in Greek. For news in English visit
Through Turkey and China, the West is trying to stop Russia in Ukraine
Kyiv, Ukraine on 17 March, 2022. Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency
As civilian casualties rise in Ukraine, more and more countries are accusing Russia of war crimes. Telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and Turkey. Australia is expanding sanctions on two more Russian billionaires, while the Greek consul in Mariupol is talking about tragedy and a humanitarian crisis.
