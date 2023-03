"Tough decisions" aimed at cracking down on violence in stadiums are expected to be taken today by the Cyprus government's Council of Ministers, following the violent incidents that erupted at a basketball game last Sunday.





The President of the Republic, Nicos Christodoulides, showed his intentions yesterday by sending the message that these phenomena must be stamped out for good, not hesitating to warn that either there will be compliance or all sports matches will be held behind closed doors.