Every place in the country has its own traditional recipe for vasilopita, made with all kinds of doughs.





Today, with the help of chef Rafail Patera, we present an easy recipe that doesn't need a mixer, for vasilopita with icing.



Vasilopita with icing

Ingredients you will need:





330g flour



1/2 tsp. mastic, crushed



Zest from half orange



1/2 teaspoon salt



2 eggs



270g sugar



120g sunflower oil



1 teaspoon vanilla extract



220g yoghurt





For the glaze



300g white couverture