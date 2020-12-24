Trump's veto of massive defense bill

Trump's veto of massive defense billPlay04:21 Source: APGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.99MB) President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed the sweeping defense bill that both chambers of Congress recently passed.This article is available only in Greek.ShareLatest podcast episodesΕλληνίδα καλλιτέχνις εκθέτει γλυπτό σε παράκτια έκθεση στο Bondi, Σύδνεϋ'From Imbros Over The Sea': The fascinating story of a Greek island in World War ICost-of-living crisis has almost half the population worried about getting enough to eatHuman remains found in a fire burning in south Queensland - NSW on alert