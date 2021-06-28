Tsitsipas in Wimbledon: 'Getting confident through the process of winning'

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) attends a press conference in the Main Interview Room at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) attends a press conference in the Main Interview Room at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Source: AELTC/Joe Toth/PA Wire

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has not played on grass since Wimbledon in 2019 and insists he needs matches to build up his confidence on the surface as he played down his expectations on the eve of Wimbledon. “I'm feeling all right on the grass. I think it will take a few matches for me to start gaining more confidence".

