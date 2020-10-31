Turkey counts at least 24 dead from the earthquake close to Samos

According to the latest reports. at least 24 people have been killed while the wounded are about 800. Among the dead is an 85 year old woman who drowned from the small tsunami caused by the quake.





Rescue crews continue the efforts to save people buried under collapsed buildings while the city's power network has been damaged, something that has affected neighbouring areas as well.

The tragedy has sparked a sense of solidarity between Greece and Turkey, with the governments of both countries exchanging condolences and offers of aid.



