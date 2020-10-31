Turkey counts at least 24 dead from the earthquake close to Samos

People carry a woman rescued from the debris of her collapsed house, in Izmir, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

People carry a woman rescued from the debris of her collapsed house, in Izmir, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 Source: AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The earthquake that shook Samos has also left a trail of death in Smyrna, Turkey, with at dozens of dead.

According to the latest reports. at least 24 people have been killed while the wounded are about 800. Among the dead is an 85 year old woman who drowned from the small tsunami caused by the quake. 

Rescue crews continue the efforts to save people buried under collapsed buildings while the city's power network has been damaged, something that has affected neighbouring areas as well.
The tragedy has sparked a sense of solidarity between Greece and Turkey, with the governments of both countries exchanging condolences and offers of aid. 

Press Play to hear more in Greek.
A woman watches as rescue workers try to save people trapped in the debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
A woman watches as rescue workers try to save people trapped in the debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 Source: AP
Rescue workers try to save people trapped in the debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
İzmir depreminde arama kurtarma çalışmaları yerini enkaz kaldırmaya bıraktı. Source: AP
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government