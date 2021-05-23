Turkey plans to build a large military base in Cyprus' occupied area

Turkey plans to build a large military base in Cyprus' occupied areaPlay06:05Gecitkale Airport, Lefkoniko Airport. Source: WikipediaGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.16MB) Turkey plans to build a large military base in Cyprus' occupied areaΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗΚατάπαυση πυρός στην Μέση ΑνατολήΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗPAOK win Greek cup final, City clinch first Premiers PlateAlleged sexual-assaults and rape culture in a school in AdelaideShareLatest podcast episodesSunday News Bulletin 15.10.23News Release, 14.10.24The universal language and values of music through the eyes of Greek-Australian musician Elizabeth ExintarisThe majority of Australians do not believe that climate change is a matter of urgency