Two teenagers accused of killing a woman in Brisbane

ΚΥΡΙΑ ΣΗΜΕΙΑ The young men broke into the couple's house

A woman die when tried to stop them

Her partner been lucky enough to survive

Emma Lovell, 41, was allegedly stabbed while fighting with two people at her North Lakes home in Moreton Bay at 11.30pm on Monday night.





Two 17-year-old boys, one from Holland Park and the other from Zillmere, have been charged with manslaughter, attempted murder and unlawful entry into a house.



