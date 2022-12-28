SBS Greek

Two teenagers accused of killing a woman in Brisbane

SBS Greek

Eva lovell.JPG

Η άτυχη γυναίκα έχασε τη ζωή της αφού μαχαιρώθηκε στο στήθος Credit: Nine News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 December 2022 at 3:22pm
By Stergos Kastelloriou
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a woman died in her Queensland home on Boxing Day.

Published 28 December 2022 at 3:22pm
By Stergos Kastelloriou
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ΚΥΡΙΑ ΣΗΜΕΙΑ
  • The young men broke into the couple's house
  • A woman die when tried to stop them
  • Her partner been lucky enough to survive
Emma Lovell, 41, was allegedly stabbed while fighting with two people at her North Lakes home in Moreton Bay at 11.30pm on Monday night.

Two 17-year-old boys, one from Holland Park and the other from Zillmere, have been charged with manslaughter, attempted murder and unlawful entry into a house.

Both have been granted bail by police and are due to appear in Brisbane Childrens Court.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ειδήσεις από την Αυστραλία, την Ελλάδα, την Κύπρο και τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.

Wednesday News Bulletin 28.12.22

family.jpg

Three young kids found alive two days after car crash that killed their parents

MELBOURNE HEATWAVE

Five drownings during the festive season in Australia

USA BUFFALO WINTER STORM

At least 50 dead from polar cold in the USA