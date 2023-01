With the help of chef Rafail Patera, today we make the most delicious recipe for Tyrokafteri with Florina peppers.



Tyrokafteri with Florina peppers

Ingredients you will need:





500g feta cheese



200g yoghurt



3 Florina peppers (fresh or commercial in a jar)



1 clove of garlic



1/4 cup of olive oil



1 teaspoon sweet paprika



1 teaspoon oregano



2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar