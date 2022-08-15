And a Russian diplomat to the United Nations has quit over the fighting, issuing a letter condemning his colleagues over the aggressive war.
Ukraine's leader intensifies pressure on global businesses to increase sanctions against Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy displayed on a screen as he addresses the audience from Kyiv on a screen during the World Economic Forum in Davos Source: AP
Ukraine's leader is intensifying pressure on global businesses to increase sanctions against Russia, pushing for urgent action to defend freedom.
