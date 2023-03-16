UN Deputy Secretary-General meets with Christodoulides and Tatar

KEY POINTS
- She reiterated Guterres' commitment to the Cyprus problem
- Christodoulides ready for resumption of talks
- Ersin Tatar rejects talk of bizonal federation
UN Deputy Secretary-General Rosemary Di Carlo held two separate meetings yesterday with the President of Cyprus, Nicos Christodoulides, and the leader of the Turkish Cypriots, Ersin Tatar.
Ms Di Carlo said in a statement after her meeting with Nicos Christodoulides that she conveyed to the two leaders the support of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for a solution to the Cyprus problem.