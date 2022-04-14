Unemployment remains at 4% in March

Unemployment remains at 4% in MarchPlay05:30 Source: AAPGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.04MB) The unemployment rate in Australias has remained at 4% although 18,000 new positions were created.READ MOREStress levels higher for thousands of Australian borrowersLISTEN TOΣτο 4% η ανεργία τον ΜάρτιοSBS Greek14/04/202205:30PlayShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government