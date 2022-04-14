Unemployment remains at 4% in March

Australia's unemployment rate remains at 3.9 percent

Source: AAP

The unemployment rate in Australias has remained at 4% although 18,000 new positions were created.

Stress levels higher for thousands of Australian borrowers

Στο 4% η ανεργία τον Μάρτιο

SBS Greek

14/04/202205:30
