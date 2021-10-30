Victoria reunites and records 1355 new cases and 11 deaths

A general view of foot and car traffic on Swanston street on 29 October, 2021 in Melbourne.

A general view of foot and car traffic on Swanston street on 29 October, 2021 in Melbourne. Source: Getty Images AsiaPac

Victorians will soon be able to buy rapid antigen tests from major supermarkets, as Melbourne and the regions reunite with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Πρώτη μέρα 'ελευθερίας' στη Βικτώρια - υψηλός ο αριθμός των νέων κρουσμάτων

SBS Greek

30/10/202105:09
