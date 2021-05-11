Victorian man tests positive to COVID-19 after completing hotel quarantine

People wearing face masks are seen walking down Melbourne's Elizabeth Street.

People wearing face masks are seen walking down Melbourne's Elizabeth Street.

The man, in his 30s, developed symptoms a few days after his return to Melbourne from South Australia where he stayed in quarantine for 14 days. He tested negative in the three tests while in quarantine.

The Victorian government announced today that there will be no restrictions at this stage. The man lives in the outer northern suburb of Wollert.
70χρονος στην Τασμανία στο νοσοκομείο με θρόμβωση έπειτα από το εμβόλιο της Astazeneca

He and his close contacts are in isolation and undergoing medical tests, according to the press release from Victoria's Department of Health.
News in Greek, 11.05.2021

Victorian authorities have also announced the following: 

There are new Tier 1 exposure sites in Melbourne:

  • Indiagate Spices and Groceries – Unit 14C/560-590 High Street, Epping
    Thursday, 6 May, 5.00pm – 6.00pm
  • TIC Group (front office) – 232 Blackshaws Road, Altona North
    Thursday, 6 May, 12.01am – 11.59pm
  • Curry Vault Indian Restaurant and Bar – 18-20 Bank Place, Melbourne
    Friday, 7 May, 6.30pm – 9.30pm
  • Woolworths Epping – Corner of Cooper and High Street, Epping
    Saturday, 8 May, 5.40pm – 6.38pm
Anyone who has visited these exposure sites at the listed date and time must get tested immediately, even if you do not have any symptoms, and quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure.

There are new Tier 2 exposure sites in Melbourne:

  • 7-Eleven Epping – 705 High Street and Cooper Street, Epping
    Thursday, 6 May, 6.30pm – 7.00pm
  • TIC Group (warehouse section) – 232 Blackshaws Road, Altona North
    Thursday, 6 May, 12.01am – 11.59pm
  • 7-Eleven Epping – 705 High Street and Cooper Street, Epping
    Saturday, 8 May, 11.10am – 11.40am
Anyone who has visited these exposure sites at the listed date and time must get tested immediately, even if you do not have any symptoms, and isolate until you receive a negative result.  

For more details about exposure sites, and the most up-to-date list, visit
www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/exposure-sites
.

