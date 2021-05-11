Victorian man tests positive to COVID-19 after completing hotel quarantine

The Victorian government announced today that there will be no restrictions at this stage. The man lives in the outer northern suburb of Wollert.

He and his close contacts are in isolation and undergoing medical tests, according to the press release from Victoria's Department of Health.



Victorian authorities have also announced the following:





There are new Tier 1 exposure sites in Melbourne:





Indiagate Spices and Groceries – Unit 14C/560-590 High Street, Epping

Thursday, 6 May, 5.00pm – 6.00pm

TIC Group (front office) – 232 Blackshaws Road, Altona North

Thursday, 6 May, 12.01am – 11.59pm

Curry Vault Indian Restaurant and Bar – 18-20 Bank Place, Melbourne

Friday, 7 May, 6.30pm – 9.30pm

Woolworths Epping – Corner of Cooper and High Street, Epping

Saturday, 8 May, 5.40pm – 6.38pm

Anyone who has visited these exposure sites at the listed date and time must get tested immediately, even if you do not have any symptoms, and quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure.





There are new Tier 2 exposure sites in Melbourne:





7-Eleven Epping – 705 High Street and Cooper Street, Epping

Thursday, 6 May, 6.30pm – 7.00pm

TIC Group (warehouse section) – 232 Blackshaws Road, Altona North

Thursday, 6 May, 12.01am – 11.59pm

7-Eleven Epping – 705 High Street and Cooper Street, Epping

Saturday, 8 May, 11.10am – 11.40am

Anyone who has visited these exposure sites at the listed date and time must get tested immediately, even if you do not have any symptoms, and isolate until you receive a negative result.



