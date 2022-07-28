Victorian Premier awards two Melbourne-Greek students who excelled in Greek

L: Chrysoula Lampropoulou, Varvara Kapetanea.

L: Chrysoula Lampropoulou, Varvara Kapetanea. Source: Chrysoula Lampropoulou, Varvara Kapetanea

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The annual Premier’s VCE Awards recognises students who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in the Victorian Certificate of Education (VCE).

At the award presentation ceremony held on 20 July 2022, a total of 324 awards, including 25 Top All-Round VCE High Achiever Awards, recognised the exceptional dedication and hard work of 298 students during the 2021 VCE.
LISTEN TO
greek_5acf25ea-b54b-4087-be05-de69086543e2.mp3 image

Πρωθυπουργικές... διακρίσεις για Ελληνοπούλες της Μελβούρνης

SBS Greek

28/07/202208:17
More than 1000 guests attended the prestigious ceremony, where Victoria’s top-performing 2021 VCE students were recognised for their outstanding academic results.

The reflections of some of this year’s award recipients about their VCE journey and their future aspirations were captured in three short videos played at the ceremony. Scroll down to view all three videos.

In July 2022, a total of 324 awards, including 25 Top All-Round VCE High Achiever Awards, recognised the exceptional dedication and hard work of 298 students during the 2021 VCE.

Top All-Round VCE High Achievers 2021

The Top All-Round VCE High Achiever Award is awarded to students who have achieved study scores of 46 or higher in at least five VCE studies. Scored VET studies are included in the count of studies.
A total of 25 students were recognised as Top All-Round VCE High Achievers: Olivia Voulgaris, Our Lady of Mercy College / Peter Frangos, Melbourne Grammar School

Further Mathematics: Jake Agelopoulos, Xavier College / Natalia Hrysikos, Caulfield Grammar School

Greek: Chrysoula Lampropoulou, Greek Orthodox Community of Melbourne and Victoria / Varvara Kapetanea, Greek Orthodox Community of Melbourne and Victoria

History Revolutions: Zara Boubouras, Presbyterian Ladies' College

Hospitality: Ariana Argyrou, Methodist Ladies' College

Latin: Peter Frangos, Melbourne Grammar School

Music Performance: Christopher Rozakeas, Mount Waverley Secondary College

Philosophy: Christopher Rozakeas, Mount Waverley Secondary College 

Theatre Studies: Amelia Lemanis, Camberwell Anglican Girls Grammar School
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ

What do we know about the Global Diasporas Program at the University of Melbourne?

Nεαρός Eλληνο-Αυστραλός, υποψήφιος για σημαντικότατο βραβείο δημοσιογραφίας

«Να δίνεις παρά να παίρνεις»: Σημαντικότατη διάκριση για Κύπριο της Αυστραλίας

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government