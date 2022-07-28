Victorian Premier awards two Melbourne-Greek students who excelled in Greek

At the award presentation ceremony held on 20 July 2022, a total of 324 awards, including 25 Top All-Round VCE High Achiever Awards, recognised the exceptional dedication and hard work of 298 students during the 2021 VCE.

More than 1000 guests attended the prestigious ceremony, where Victoria’s top-performing 2021 VCE students were recognised for their outstanding academic results.





The reflections of some of this year’s award recipients about their VCE journey and their future aspirations were captured in three short videos played at the ceremony. Scroll down to view all three videos.





Top All-Round VCE High Achievers 2021





The Top All-Round VCE High Achiever Award is awarded to students who have achieved study scores of 46 or higher in at least five VCE studies. Scored VET studies are included in the count of studies.

A total of 25 students were recognised as Top All-Round VCE High Achievers: Olivia Voulgaris, Our Lady of Mercy College / Peter Frangos, Melbourne Grammar School





Further Mathematics: Jake Agelopoulos, Xavier College / Natalia Hrysikos, Caulfield Grammar School





Greek: Chrysoula Lampropoulou, Greek Orthodox Community of Melbourne and Victoria / Varvara Kapetanea, Greek Orthodox Community of Melbourne and Victoria





History Revolutions: Zara Boubouras, Presbyterian Ladies' College





Hospitality: Ariana Argyrou, Methodist Ladies' College





Latin: Peter Frangos, Melbourne Grammar School





Music Performance: Christopher Rozakeas, Mount Waverley Secondary College





Philosophy: Christopher Rozakeas, Mount Waverley Secondary College



