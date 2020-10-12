Victorian Premier's department secretary Chris Eccles resigns after hotel quarantine inquiry analyses phone records

Victoria's most senior public servant has resigned after phone records revealed he spoke to the head of police as the state's hotel quarantine program was hastily set up.





Department of Premier and Cabinet (DPC) secretary Chris Eccles resigned on Monday after his phone records were handed to the hotel quarantine inquiry at the weekend.





In a statement, Mr Eccles conceded the records show he spoke to former Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton at 1.17pm on 27 March, the day it was decided private security guards would staff quarantine hotels.



