Victorian Premier's department secretary Chris Eccles resigns after hotel quarantine inquiry analyses phone records

DPC Secretary Chris Eccles in 2018.

DPC Secretary Chris Eccles has resigned. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Victoria's botched hotel quarantine program has claimed another casualty, with top public servant Chris Eccles resigning from the premier's department.

Victoria's most senior public servant has resigned after phone records revealed he spoke to the head of police as the state's hotel quarantine program was hastily set up.

Department of Premier and Cabinet (DPC) secretary Chris Eccles resigned on Monday after his phone records were handed to the hotel quarantine inquiry at the weekend.

In a statement, Mr Eccles conceded the records show he spoke to former Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton at 1.17pm on 27 March, the day it was decided private security guards would staff quarantine hotels.

Read more
here.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Naca Feature, inflation, interest rates,

Σε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην Αυστραλία

RENEWABLE ENERGY TASMANIA

Optimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%

Kadinelia_cover.jpg

Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concerts

Workers are seen on the production floor at the Civmec Construction and Engineering facility in Perth, Friday, March 10, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Fair and safe work promised by the federal government