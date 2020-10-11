Victoria's state of emergency and state of disaster extended until 8 November
Bugün itibarıyla Melbourne'da yeni yüz maskesi ve tecrit kuralları devreye girdi. Source: Unsplash: SGC
The premier said the board of inquiry into Victoria's hotel quarantine system had sought from him and his senior staff relevant text message and phone records and they would be handed to the board as soon as possible. Victoria reported one more death and 12 new cases on Sunday, ending a three-day stretch without a fatality.
Share