Vienna lives night of horror with at least 4 dead after alleged terror attacks

Three people were killed and several injured by gunmen in central Vienna.

Three people were killed and several injured by gunmen in central Vienna. Source: Getty Images Europe

Austrian authorities are conducting a manhunt after a number of armed men attacked six different locations in Vienna, that so far have costed the lives of at least four people.

According to authorities, among the dead is one of the attackers, who was shot by the police. The total number of attackers is unknown, but authorities are suspecting Islamic motives. 

The army has been mobilised, with special forces guarding key locations in Austria's capital, so the police can focus on the manhunt for the remaining suspects. 

Austrian chancellor, Sebastian Kurz said ''it was definitely a terrorist attack'', which would make this incident the second terrorist strike in a European country within a week, following the attack in the city of Nice, France.  

Press Play to hear more in Greek. 
Austrian police guard visitors at Vienna State Opera as they leave a subway station after the attack.
Austrian police guard visitors at Vienna State Opera as they leave a subway station after the attack. Source: AAP
