Vienna lives night of horror with at least 4 dead after alleged terror attacks

According to authorities, among the dead is one of the attackers, who was shot by the police. The total number of attackers is unknown, but authorities are suspecting Islamic motives.





The army has been mobilised, with special forces guarding key locations in Austria's capital, so the police can focus on the manhunt for the remaining suspects.





Austrian chancellor, Sebastian Kurz said ''it was definitely a terrorist attack'', which would make this incident the second terrorist strike in a European country within a week, following the attack in the city of Nice, France.





