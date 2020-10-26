We are ready to open: Victoria moves to the next big step from Tuesday midnight

Albert Park, Melbourne.

Albert Park, Melbourne. Source: AAP Image/Joe Castro

All retail and hospitality businesses in Melbourne have been given the green light to reopen within days, after the state recorded zero new coronavirus cases and deaths for the first time in more than four months. From Wednesday, the "four reasons to leave home" rule will also be scrapped, allowing Victorians to leave their homes for any reason. Up to 10 people from any number of households will be able to gather outdoors. But Premier Daniel Andrews said Victorians will have to wait until Tuesday to find out what rules will be in place for social visits within the home.

