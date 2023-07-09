Western Australia's Turquoise Bay the second most beautiful beach in the world - Elafonissi at the top

Turquoise Bay Beach, near Exmouth, was ranked second in Betway's list of the world's 100 best beaches.





Two other Australian beaches - Four Mile Beach and Whitehaven Beach - were ranked in the top five after being judged on the basis of visitor reviews, average temperature, rainfall during the summer months, amount of litter and Instagram tags at each location.





"Located in Western Australia, Turquoise Bay's white sandy beaches give way to crystal clear waters and pristine coral gardens, making it a top spot for swimming," a Betway spokesperson said.





Elafonissi beach in Crete, known for its pink sand, took first place.





Research has shown that the rare pink colour of this particular beach is due to the harmonious symbiosis of various microorganisms in the sea whose interaction with each other creates it, and it is even more striking at sunset.



