What are six Greek archaeologists and conservators doing in Melbourne?

Οι αρχαιολόγοι και οι συντηρητές: Χρυσάνθη Τσούλη, Ευγενία Μήτρου, Μαρία Χιδίρογλου, Δρ. Γεωργιάννα Μωραΐτου, Ιωάννης Παναγάκος και Καλλιόπη Τσακρή.

Dr. Georgianna Moraitou is the head of the National Archaeological Museum's Department of Conservation & Archaeometry and she is in Melbourne with her team to take down the very successful exhibition "Open Horizons" at the Melbourne Museum.


Αρχαιολόγοι και συντηρητές στο Μουσείο Μελβούρνης.

Δρ. Γεωργιάννα Μωραΐτου, Συντηρήτρια Αρχαιοτήτων - Προϊσταμένη Τμήματος Συντήρησης, Φυσικών, Χημικών Ερευνών & Αρχαιομετρίας, Εθνικό Αρχαιολογικό Μουσείο.

ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ & ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ

«Φέραμε στην Μελβούρνη, ένα κομμάτι της Ελληνικής καρδιάς»

