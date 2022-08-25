What are six Greek archaeologists and conservators doing in Melbourne?Play09:02Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.27MB) Dr. Georgianna Moraitou is the head of the National Archaeological Museum's Department of Conservation & Archaeometry and she is in Melbourne with her team to take down the very successful exhibition "Open Horizons" at the Melbourne Museum. ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ & ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ «Φέραμε στην Μελβούρνη, ένα κομμάτι της Ελληνικής καρδιάς»Η Έκθεση "Ανοιχτοί Ορίζοντες - Αρχαία Ελληνικά ταξίδια και επαφές" στο Μουσείο της ΜελβούρνηςTo Ελληνικό Μουσείο που δημιούργησαν νεομετανάστες στην Αδελαΐδα«H Ελλάδα έρχεται σήμερα πιο κοντά σας»: H Λίνα Μενδώνη στο Ελληνικό Μουσείο ΜελβούρνηςShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government