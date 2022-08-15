When music transcends borders

On Sunday 13th of December the Sydney Opera House presents the concert ''Songs WIthout Borders''. In this event, Greek and Turkish singers will present songs from Asia Minor.

''We looked for songs that are sung by both (peoples). They don't belong to one or the other. They belong to both at the same time'' said Georgia Giatis, a Greek singer who is part of the event.





The event will be attended by diplomatic missions of both Greece and Australia, as well as Christian and Muslim leaders.





