Which is the healthiest diet for Diabetes type 2?

It is estimated that 1,700,000 Australians and 400 million people worldwide suffer from type B diabetes. "A modern pandemic, not just an epidemic," explains nutritionist Dimitra Papamichou. Diet plays a key role in both the onset and treatment of diabetes, especially in the early stages, according to experts.





From the scientific literature so far it appears that a vegetarian or a Mediterranean diet is particularly beneficial in the treatment of diabetes. Tailored to the individual needs of each patient. However, which is considered the most effective?





RMIT University in Melbourne in collaboration with nutritionist Dimitra Papamichou is researching three different diets. The Mediterranean diet, the Mediterranean diet with intermittent fasting and the diet proposed by the Australian nutrition guidelines.





120 patients with type B diabetes will be able to participate in the study for 6 months, from wherever they are in Australia. The aim is to study which of these 3 diets is most effective in treating diabetes. Those patients interested in taking part in the research can contact nutritionist Dimitra Papamichou at: dpapamichou@gmail.com



