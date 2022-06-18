Why did South Australia's Premier enter the Putin's blacklist?Play05:30South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas. Source: AAP Image/Lukas CochGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.05MB) Why did South Australia's Premier enter the Putin's blacklist?LISTEN TOΓιατί μπήκε ο πρωθυπουργός της Νότιας Αυστραλίας στη «μαύρη λίστα της Ρωσίας;SBS Greek18/06/202205:30PlayΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑSkilled migration and visa backlog in focus at Anthony Albanese's first National CabinetMinimum Wage Increase: Reactions from Fed Gov, Unions, Employers and... Greek-AustraliansQueen’s Birthday 2022: Who are the twenty Greek-Australians that were awarded?ShareLatest podcast episodesΣε ανοδική πορεία, και πάλι, ο πληθωρισμός στην ΑυστραλίαOptimism for global warming after uptake in renewable sources by 40%Kandinelia in Australia for a series of concertsFair and safe work promised by the federal government