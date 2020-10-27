Why has Facebook donated a million pounds to Bletchley Park?

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced many tourist destinations to close worldwide.





Like other attractions, a museum at England's Bletchley Park, the famous home of World War Two codebreakers, was forced to close its doors in March.





But after re-opening in July, it soon became clear the heritage attraction was seeing significantly reduced visitor numbers.





Chief executive Iain Standen says the museum usually had hundreds of thousands of visitors each year prior to the pandemic.

Facebook says its donation aims to help the museum save some staff from redundancy and preserve its visitor experiences.





But why Facebook?





Mr Standen explains: "It came about because we put out our notice that we were making people redundant. And a couple of weeks later, received a phone call from Facebook who said many of their engineers had seen this story and couldn't possibly allow this to happen. They see Bletchley Park as an inspirational place, a place that inspired their careers and continues to inspire them today, and wanted to do something to help us get through the crisis."





Facebook's vice president for northern Europe, Steve Hatch, says the social network's own work on new technologies - in particular artificial intelligence - wouldn't have been possible without the achievements of computer scientist Alan Turing and the team at Bletchley Park.





"In many ways, it wouldn't be an overstatement to say that Facebook and companies like us simply wouldn't exist without the pioneering work that took place at Bletchley Park. And I think people are often familiar or increasingly familiar with the role that the team here played during World War Two, but perhaps people don't know that this is literally the spiritual home of modern computing."





The Victorian country house was the home of a vast network of World War Two codebreakers who helped decipher communications from Nazi Germany and contributed to the Allied victory.



