Why processed foods make you fat

Processed food worsen depression Symptoms

Tα επεξεργασμένα τρόφιμα και η σχέση τους με την αύξηση του σωματικού βάρους Source: AAP

There are many studies linking processed and highly processed foods to weight gain.

Most foods are subject to some form of processing.

A large number of them, however, contain ingredients that can be harmful if consumed in excessive amounts, such as saturated fats, added sugars and salt.

Particularly important is the role that these foods play in weight gain.

But why is it easier to gain weight when we eat processed foods?

Which foods are classified as processed and which are highly processed, and what are their effects on our health?

These questions and many more are answered by nutritionist, Dimitra Papamichou, in the Healthy Eating series of SBS Greek.
