Yiannis Kotsiras to perform live this March in Australia

Γιάννης Κότσιρας

Γιάννης Κότσιρας Source: Supplied

One of Greece’s most successful singers, Yiannis Kotsiras will be coming to Australia this March for concerts.

Weeks before his arrival, he spoke to SBS Greek and elaborated in the beginnings of his career, his decision to continue professionally with singing, his major cooperation with some of Greek music’s greats (Mikis Theodorakis, Thanos Mikroutsikos, Mimis Plessas, Evanthia Rempoutsika, Panagiotis Kalantzopoulos, Lavrentis Mahairitsas, Dimitris Mitorpanos and others), and his views on social issues.

SBS Greek

17/01/202240:42


Kotsiras will be performing :

in Sydney on Saturday 5th march at the State Theatre

In Adelaide on Wednesday 9th March at Thebarton Theatre

In Melbourne on Saturday 12th March at Palais Theatre, and

In Darwin on Wednesday 16th March at Darwin Entertainment Centre.

He is brought to Australia by Giant Entertainment.

 

