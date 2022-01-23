Weeks before his arrival, he spoke to SBS Greek and elaborated in the beginnings of his career, his decision to continue professionally with singing, his major cooperation with some of Greek music’s greats (Mikis Theodorakis, Thanos Mikroutsikos, Mimis Plessas, Evanthia Rempoutsika, Panagiotis Kalantzopoulos, Lavrentis Mahairitsas, Dimitris Mitorpanos and others), and his views on social issues.
Yiannis Kotsiras to perform live this March in Australia
Kotsiras will be performing :
in Sydney on Saturday 5th march at the State Theatre
In Adelaide on Wednesday 9th March at Thebarton Theatre
In Melbourne on Saturday 12th March at Palais Theatre, and
In Darwin on Wednesday 16th March at Darwin Entertainment Centre.
He is brought to Australia by Giant Entertainment.