Yiannis Kotsiras to perform live this March in Australia

Weeks before his arrival, he spoke to SBS Greek and elaborated in the beginnings of his career, his decision to continue professionally with singing, his major cooperation with some of Greek music’s greats ( Mikis Theodorakis, Thanos Mikroutsikos, Mimis Plessas, Evanthia Rempoutsika, Panagiotis Kalantzopoulos, Lavrentis Mahairitsas, Dimitris Mitorpanos and others ), and his views on social issues.





Kotsiras will be performing :





in Sydney on Saturday 5 th march at the State Theatre





In Adelaide on Wednesday 9 th March at Thebarton Theatre





In Melbourne on Saturday 12 th March at Palais Theatre, and





In Darwin on Wednesday 16 th March at Darwin Entertainment Centre.





He is brought to Australia by Giant Entertainment.









