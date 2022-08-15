Young Greek makes business dream reality during Melbourne lockdown

Key points A Greek Melburnian pursued a business initiative during the pandemic

The 24-year-old explains how lockdown presented an opportunity for her

The same-day delivery service has been her sole occupation since she resigned from a corporate job

It all started in March 2020, when she was stood down from her role at the company she was working for, due to Melbourne’s lockdown.





The idea of a delivery service catering to the clothing rental/swapping/buying culture that she was seeing growing was already in her mind. Source: Rhea Gotsis But the Covid-19 pandemic proved the driving force that gave her the time to realise it.

For 4 weeks, 7am to 1am, the wheels were rolling. I remember telling my parents about it and then my dad was like, why not do all businesses? Why limit to clothing? I was like… “Don’t tell me what to do… but ok I will!

Ms Ghotsis set up her same delivery service ‘Traxi’ - a cross of Taxi with Tracking – in April last year.





She started with a small delivery radius completing deliveries by herself.





“Then as time went on I realised if I wanted to operate in other areas of Melb, I had to hire more drivers. I reached 5 drivers, then 10 drivers, then 20 drivers and 30 drivers!! It was nuts.” Source: Rhea Gotsis By lockdown 3, The business was Inundated.





Following the easing of restrictions, she took up her corporate job again, and initially balanced both but she soon made the decision to quit her full-time role.

But I did have to tell my Greek parents…They said “Wait it out a bit.” I had already written my resignation, knowing no matter what mum and dad said I wouldn’t be changing my mind – I took the leap.

And she hasn’t looked back since, with her clientele expanding and her “fleet” reaching more than 20 drivers.





Her family has been by her side every step of the way.

I am forever grateful to my family for helping me get here over the last year. My dad for educating me on business, my mum for teaching me patience with myself, and my sister for supporting me in every step of this journey.

She states “proud that in just under a year I have been able to excel the business to this level,” but is quick to admit that the greatest source of pride in her life has always been and remains her Greek identity.





My blood runs blue and white.



