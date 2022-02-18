Zucchini pasta with basil and feta

cooking

Zucchini past with basil and feta Source: supplied by Angela Nicolettou

This dish is a healthy alternative for the weight conscious. The traditional pasta gets a 'green' makeover with zucchini instead of...well, the actual pasta! Add fresh basil and feta and voila! The meal is ready in a few minutes. Angela Nicolettou has the details.

Zucchini pasta with basil and feta

Ingredients

3 medium zucchini

1 cup fresh basil leaves

2 tbs extra virgin olive oil, plus extra to drizzle

2 garlic cloves, crushed

100g goat’s chevre or feta cheese
Method

Use a spiralizer to turn the zucchini into noodles.

Heat a large frypan with the olive oil; add the garlic and the zucchini. Mix so the zucchini is coated in the olive oil and cook for 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and mix through most of the basil leaves reserving a few for garnish.

Serve ‘pasta’ and top with goat’s cheese, a garnish of basil and drizzle of olive oil. 

