India-Australia celebrate 75 years of friendship at world's largest cricket stadium

Key Points Australian PM Anthony Albanese is on a four-day visit to India.

India and Australia PMs engaged in cricket diplomacy at the World's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both leaders took a lap of honour in the sports arena and visited the hall of fame museum.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the stadium ahead of his guest Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to watch the fourth test match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.





Leaders greeted each other with a handshake and a hug before the start of the welcome ceremony which included cultural performances and Gujarati folk dance.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese walk to the field with Indian Captain Rohit Sharma and Australian team opener Travis Head during the fourth cricket test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 9, 2023. Source: AP / Ajit Solanki/AP/AAP Image Celebration of 75 years of friendship through cricket





BCCI officials gifted both the Prime Ministers a special memento as a mark of celebration of friendship between the two countries.





Mr Modi and Mr Albanese visited the sports museum, hall of fame and took a round of the sports ground in a specially designed golf cart.





Both leaders were greeted by a loud cheer from the audience.





A coin specially designed to celebrate the occasion was used for the toss. The coin toss was delayed by four to five minutes to allow both Prime Ministers to finish the lap of honour.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, second right, with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, centre, raise their hands with Indian and Australian cricket team captains Rohit Sharma, right, and Steven Smith, left, at the start of the fourth cricket test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 9, 2023. Source: AP / Ajit Solanki/AP/AAP Image PMs hand caps to captains





Both the leaders handed special caps to the captains of their respective teams where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen talking to Rohit Sharma, captain of the Indian team.





PM Modi, PM Albanese, Indian captain Rohit Sharma and Australian captain Steve Smith joined and raised their hands for the group photo.



PM Modi walked up to the ground and joined the Indian cricket team for singing the national anthem.





Prime Minister Albanese joined arms with Australian captain Steve Smith as the team lined up for national anthem.



Gujarat Cricket Association Media Manager Manish Shah told SBS Gujarati, "Both the leaders met players and stayed for the first hour of play."





"Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Governor Acharya Devvrat, BCCI Secretory Jay Shah and other officials also joined the leaders in the pavilion for first day of test match," Mr Shah added.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese stand with their respective countries team for national anthems at the start of the fourth cricket test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 9, 2023. Source: AP / Ajit Solanki/AP/AAP Image A match that was excepted to break the MCG audience number record, started with close to 50,000 spectators.





Gujarat Cricket Association Secretory Anil Patel told SBS Gujarati, "We wanted to give a chance to cricket fans to witness this historic test."





"Hence, we decided to keep the ticket price as low as Rs. 250 to 300."





"With India and Australia celebrating 75 years of friendship through cricket, it is a great opportunity for fans to come and watch the world's best cricketers play," Mr Patel added.





The match between India and Australia was scheduled to start at 9.30 am IST, but the spectators were allowed in from 5.30. am.



Strengthen relations through cricket





Earlier on Wednesday, Acting Prime Minster and the Defence Minister of Australia, Richard Marles, told the parliament that Australia was the first country in the world with whom India had formal diplomatic relations after independence, and cricket has been a heart of our relationship since independence.





"Indeed, months after independence, Australia and India played first test match together when India toured Australia in 1947-48."





"And cricket is perhaps the best symbol of what we have in common as two countries," he added.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit Mumbai and Delhi to promote economic ties between both countries.





