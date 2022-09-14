૧૪ સપ્ટેમ્બર ૨૦૨૨ના મુખ્ય સમાચાર

વિવિધ માધ્યમો દ્વારા SBS Gujarati સાથે જોડાયેલા રહી શકો છો.
Australian cricket team will be the first team to don the new uniform featuring First Nations design at a cricket World Cup event when they defend their T20 title on home soil next month. Source: AAP / STEVEN SAPHORE/AAPIMAGE
