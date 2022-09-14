SBS ગુજરાતી

૧૪ સપ્ટેમ્બર ૨૦૨૨ના મુખ્ય સમાચાર

SBS ગુજરાતી

Anthony Albanese, centre, and New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet

Anthony Albanese, centre, and New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet Source: AAP / Rick Rycroft/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 September 2022 at 5:48pm
Presented by Mirani Mehta
Source: SBS

SBS Gujarati પર સાંભળો ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાના તાજા અને મહત્વના સમાચાર.

Published 14 September 2022 at 5:48pm
Presented by Mirani Mehta
Source: SBS
વિવિધ માધ્યમો દ્વારા SBS Gujarati સાથે જોડાયેલા રહી શકો છો.

SBS Gujarati Website: 
www.sbs.com.au/gujarati 
ને બુકમાર્ક કરો અને તાજા સમાચાર મેળવો.

CRICKET AUSTRALIA T20 FIRST NATIONS DESIGN
Australian cricket team will be the first team to don the new uniform featuring First Nations design at a cricket World Cup event when they defend their T20 title on home soil next month. Source: AAP / STEVEN SAPHORE/AAPIMAGE
SBS Radio App: SBS Gujarati ના તમામ પોડકાસ્ટ અને લાઇવ રેડિયો સાંભળવા App Store અને Google Play પરથી SBS Radio App ડાઉનલોડ કરો.

Advertisement
ગુજરાતીમાં સમાચારો અને મુલાકાતો સાંભળો: ગુજરાતીમાં દૈનિક સમાચારો અને દેશ – વિદેશમાં વસતા ગુજરાતી સમુદાયના લોકોની મુલાકાતો સાંભળવા SBS Gujarati ને Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify પર સબસ્ક્રાઈબ કરો.

Listen to SBS Gujarati every Wednesday and Friday at 4 pm.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Doctor Madhu Patel was presented with a commendation by Chief of Army Lieutenant General Rick Burr AO, DSC, MVO, on Friday 27 May 2022 in recognition of her 50 years of service to the Australian Army.

'સાડી પહેરેલી હું એક માત્ર મહિલા હતી'ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાના સૈન્યમાં ૫૦ વર્ષની સેવા બદલ સન્માનિત ડૉ મધુ પટેલ

City - Gujarati.jpg

૧૩ સપ્ટેમ્બર ૨૦૨૨ના મુખ્ય સમાચાર

PSX_20220913_122758.jpg

ટેટૂ વિષે પ્રવર્તતી માન્યતાઓમાં તથ્ય કેટલું?

A new Australia five dollar banknote is displayed in Sydney on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016.(AAP Image/Paul Miller)

૧૨ સપ્ટેમ્બર ૨૦૨૨ના મુખ્ય સમાચાર