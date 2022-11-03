SBS ગુજરાતી

જાણો ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં બદલાઈ ગયેલ ફાયર ડેન્જર રેટિંગ વિષે

SBS ગુજરાતી

Bushfires

Bushfires are a common occurrence in Australia, so knowing what to do could save your life. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 November 2022 at 2:54pm, updated 5 hours ago at 3:25pm
By Claudianna Blanco
Presented by Sushen Desai
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં પ્રથમ વખત, નવી રાષ્ટ્રીય સ્તરે સુસંગત ફાયર ડેન્જર રેટિંગ સિસ્ટમ અમલમાં આવી છે. વીતેલા વર્ષોમાં બુશફાયરથી થયેલા નુકસાન અને જાનહાનીને જોયા બાદ સરકાર અને સંબંધિત સંસ્થાઓ દ્વારા પ્રણાલીને વધુ અસરકારક બનાવવાના આશયથી ફાયર ડેન્જર રેટિંગ બદલવામાં આવી છે. જૂની છ સ્તરીય રેટિંગને સ્થાને નવી ચાર સ્તરીય રેટિંગ સીસ્ટમ અમલમાં આવી છે.

Published 3 November 2022 at 2:54pm, updated 5 hours ago at 3:25pm
By Claudianna Blanco
Presented by Sushen Desai
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Australian Fire Danger Rating System is used to alert communities when to start preparing in case of fire. The Australian Warning System is used for advising the threat level of different natural hazards already unfolding.
Advertisement
The four colour-coded categories of the Fire Danger Ratings are:
  1. Moderate (green): Plan and prepare
  2. High (yellow): Prepare to act
  3. Extreme (orange): Take action now to protect your life and property
  4. Catastrophic (red): For your survival, leave bush fire risk areas.
The Australian Fire Danger Ratings

In case of emergency, dial triple zero (000)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TOYAH CORDINGLEY $1M REWARD

૩ નવેમ્બર ૨୦૨૨ના મુખ્ય સમાચાર

Ela Bhatt

સેવાના પર્યાય પદ્મશ્રી ઈલા ભટ્ટનું ૮૯ વર્ષે નિધન

student group.jpg

જાણો,ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં સંતાન 18 વર્ષનું થયા બાદ લાગુ થતા ફેરફાર

pixabay ri_ya.jpg

ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં વધુ પડતું મદ્યપાન કરનારાની સંખ્યામાં વધારો,જાણો તમારા સ્વજનને તેનાથી કેવી રીતે બચાવી શકો