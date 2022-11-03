જાણો ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયામાં બદલાઈ ગયેલ ફાયર ડેન્જર રેટિંગ વિષે

Available in other languages

The Australian Fire Danger Rating System is used to alert communities when to start preparing in case of fire. The Australian Warning System is used for advising the threat level of different natural hazards already unfolding.



The four colour-coded categories of the Fire Danger Ratings are:



Moderate (green): Plan and prepare High (yellow): Prepare to act Extreme (orange): Take action now to protect your life and property Catastrophic (red): For your survival, leave bush fire risk areas.



