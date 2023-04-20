A tribute to acclaimed Israeli Novaelist Meir Shalev who died at 74

Meir Shalev

Candid portrait of the unshaven Israeli author Meir Shalev who is smiling during a field trip in the Lower Galilee, Nachal Issachar, Israel, March 21, 2015 Credit: Dan Porges/Getty Images

Israeli literary giant Meir Shalev died, last week. He was 74. The author, known for a whole host of Israeli classics that defined many in his generation, had been battling cancer for many years. His books, including "Roman Rusi – A Russian Novel" and "A Pigeon and a Boy: A Novel" – won him international acclaim. Many of his works were also translated and adapted for theater and cinema, totaling more than 20 languages. President Isaac Herzog eulogized the acclaimed author, writing on Twitter: "So sad that we will no longer feel the anticipation for another book by Meir Shalev that would come out and transform our reality and make our lives that much richer and wholesome. So sad that we won't be able to celebrate our 75th Independence Day with him, as a member of the generation that was born with Israel's founding. A special tribute to Meir Shalev

