To celebrate 35 years at SBS this month Nitza Lowenstein is proud to bring you an iconic interview with a very special man.



In 1996, Nitza met and spoke to A.B. Yehoshua, a prominent Israeli author celebrated for his mastery of the Hebrew language and a leading peace activist, who died last June (2022). This interview in Hebrew was done 27 years ago in Sydney. AB Yehoshua was Nitza's guest live to air.