SBS Anti-judicial protests continue in Israel, the Jerusalem report in English with Peta Jones Pellach

SBS Anti-judicial protests continue in Israel, the Jerusalem report in English with Peta Jones PellachPlay09:05Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.31MB) Peta Jones Pellach:Anti-judicial protests continue in Israel, SBS Jerusalem report in EnglishThe weekly news in English with Peta Jones PellachAnti-judicial protests continue in Israel, SBS Jerusalem report in English ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Hebrew 19 March, 2023Protests resume in Israel after Netanyahu rejects compromise, Rafi Mann HebrewTo Life! with Chaim Topol, Fiddler on the Roof, SBS 2005 interview in EnglishTradition, tradition! Chaim Topol, Fiddler on the Roof SBS 2005 interview in Hebrew