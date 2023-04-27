Australian Jewish community celebrates Israel's 75th, Shane Desiatnik

ISRAEL-POLITICS-ANNIVERSARY-INDEPENDENCE Yom Ha’atzmaut

A girl holds an Israeli flag next to another boy playing with sand along a beach during an air show in Tel Aviv on April 26, 2023, as Israel marks Independence Day (Yom HaAtzmaut), 75 years since the establishment of the Jewish state. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Australian Jewish community celebrates Israel's 75th, Shane Desiatnik

Australian Jewish community celebrates Israel's 75th, Shane Desiatnik
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Israel Independence Day Anniversary Celebration, Yom Ha'atzmaut, with Israeli flags.

Gil Troy, Achievements & Challenges of Israel at 75, interview in English

Yehonatan Geffen

A tribute to Yehonatan Geffen (Hebrew)

SBS NEWS Hebrew

SBS News in Hebrew 23.4.2023

SBS Jerusalem report in English Getty ImagesMarco Brivio.jpg

Peta Jones Pellach reports on Yom HaShoah and Warsaw Ghetto uprising commemorations and more news