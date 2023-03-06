Chaos in the West Bank Continues, Settlers rampage 'Hawara' and set Village on Fire

Palestinian- Israeli Conflict in Nablus

Israeli army forces are deployed in the town of Hawara and its environs after the extremist Jewish settlers called for an attack on the town of Hawara, south of the city of Nablus in the West Bank. Source: AAP / Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Peta Jones Pellach reports from Israel on the latest news and current affairs.

Three young Jewish men were murdered in terror attacks. Hundreds of extremist settlers carried out a riot in the village of 'Hawara'
Share

Latest podcast episodes

NEWS World Hebrew English.jpg

The News in Hebrew (5.3.23)

.

Purim, the Festival, history & customs with Nitza Lowenstein (Hebrew)

Rally in Melbourne Feb 2023 2.jpg

Nirit Eylon & Eitan Drori, expat Israelis defend their rights to voice concern about Israeli democracy in Melbourne (English)

Australian Jewish Community Update

Melbourne Yiddish treasure, Danielle Charak passed away, and more news with Shane Desiatnik