Three young Jewish men were murdered in terror attacks. Hundreds of extremist settlers carried out a riot in the village of 'Hawara'
Chaos in the West Bank Continues, Settlers rampage 'Hawara' and set Village on Fire
Israeli army forces are deployed in the town of Hawara and its environs after the extremist Jewish settlers called for an attack on the town of Hawara, south of the city of Nablus in the West Bank. Source: AAP / Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh / SOPA Images/Sipa USA
Peta Jones Pellach reports from Israel on the latest news and current affairs.
