Dane Stern, Shoah remembrance with Thomas Keneally

Yom Hashoah 2023 flyer - wide.jpg

Dane Stern, chair of the Shoah remembrance committee, NSW Jewish Board of Deputies organized the commemorations, With guest speaker Thomas Keneally

Our guest is Dane Stern, chair of the Shoah remembrance committee of the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies. Dane will update us about the commemorations of the Holocaust this year, on April 16 with a special guest speaker Thomas Keneally AO, author of the Schindler’s Ark which was adapted into the film Schindler’s list. The commemoration will mark 80 years since the Warsaw Ghetto uprising.

