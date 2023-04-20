Dr Ron Weiser AM is celebrating Israel’s 75th reflecting on achievements and challenges

Dr Ron Weiser with Nitza Lowenstein

Source: SBS

Dr Ron Weiser AM Israel’s achievements & challenges celebrating 75 years of Independence

Dr Ron Weiser AM, a respected leader of the Australian Jewish community for over 30 years, a member of the Board of Governors of the Jewish Agency and a past President of the Zionist Federation of Australia to discuss the importance of Yom Ha’atzmaut for the Australian Jewish community and the contribution of Israel to the world.

