Dr. Shahar Burla talks about the political situation in Israel

Source: Supplied / Israeli Knesset
Published 1 November 2022 at 8:45pm, updated 2 November 2022 at 2:25pm
By Amit Rehak
Presented by Amit Rehak
Source: SBS
Dr Shahar Burla is a Sydney-based researcher and a lecturer. Shahar holds a Master’s degree in political science from the Hebrew University and a PhD in political science from Bar-Ilan University. He is the author of Political Imagination in the Diaspora: The Construction of a Pro-Israeli Narrative (2013) and co-editor of Australia and Israel: A Diasporic, Cultural and Political Relationship (2015).
Published 1 November 2022 at 8:45pm, updated 2 November 2022 at 2:25pm
By Amit Rehak
Presented by Amit Rehak
Source: SBS
Share