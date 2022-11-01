SBS Hebrew

Dr. Shahar Burla talks about the political situation in Israel

SBS Hebrew

Israeli Kensset.jpg

Source: Supplied / Israeli Knesset

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 November 2022 at 8:45pm, updated 2 November 2022 at 2:25pm
By Amit Rehak
Presented by Amit Rehak
Source: SBS

Dr Shahar Burla is a Sydney-based researcher and a lecturer. Shahar holds a Master’s degree in political science from the Hebrew University and a PhD in political science from Bar-Ilan University. He is the author of Political Imagination in the Diaspora: The Construction of a Pro-Israeli Narrative (2013) and co-editor of Australia and Israel: A Diasporic, Cultural and Political Relationship (2015).

Published 1 November 2022 at 8:45pm, updated 2 November 2022 at 2:25pm
By Amit Rehak
Presented by Amit Rehak
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANNO 2020.jpeg

The Story of "ANNO 2020"

Dr. Liraz Margalit

Tapping into People's Minds

epaselect ISRAEL LEBANON MARITIME BORDER AGREEMENT

Israel and Lebanon Signed Maritime Border Deal

Israel Elections.jpeg

What are the chances to form a new government in Israel?