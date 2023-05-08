Explaining The Coronation of King Charles III

KING CHARLES III WAX FIGURE SYDNEY

The brand new Madame Tussauds wax figure of King Charles III, is revealed at the Queen Victoria Building along side wax figures of Prince William, Catherine the Princess of Wales and Prince Harry in Sydney, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

David Semple works in a Kosher hotel in Golders Green London and tells us about the Coronation of the King and the significance of the royalty in the United Kingdom.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dubai Skyline and Jumeirah Open Beach

"Dubai, My Love" (Interview in English)

Dubai Skyline and Jumeirah Open Beach

"Dubai, My Love"

Tamara.jpg

Tamara Lilach Mezuman has The Power of Words

King Charles III holds the Sword of State during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey

The Australian Jewish News