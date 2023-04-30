Israel turns 75 with celebrations and anti Judicial reform protests, Peta Jones Pellach in English

ISRAEL INDEPENDENCE DAY Yom Ha’atzmaut

Israelis wearing Israeli flags watch fireworks during celebrations for the 69th Israel Independence Day on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, 01 May 2017. Source: EPA / ABIR SULTAN/EPA/AAP Image

Israel turns 75 with celebrations and anti Judicial reform protests, Peta Jones Pellach in English, and more news of the week...

Israel turns 75 with celebrations and anti Judicial reform protests, Peta Jones Pellach in English
SBS News in Hebrew 30.4.2023

ISRAEL-INDEPENDENCE Yom Ha’atzmaut

Israel turns 75 amid deep divide. Prof Rafi Mann in Hebrew

Israel Independence Day Anniversary Celebration, Yom Ha'atzmaut, with Israeli flags.

Gil Troy, Achievements & Challenges of Israel at 75, interview in English

ISRAEL-POLITICS-ANNIVERSARY-INDEPENDENCE Yom Ha’atzmaut

Australian Jewish community celebrates Israel's 75th, Shane Desiatnik