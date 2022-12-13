SBS Hebrew

It All Began With Caroline

Nava Writz Bogaard with her book

Source: Supplied / Nava Writz Bogaard

Published 13 December 2022 at 9:36pm
By Amit Rehak
Presented by Amit Rehak
Nava Writz Bogaard, is the author of "It All Began With Caroline". It took Nava 12 years to complete this book.

In her new book "It All Began With Caroline", Nava Writz Bogaard chooses to share with the readers her unique life journey, designed to fulfill the dreams she always had since a very young age. Nava gives us a glimpse of her life story.
