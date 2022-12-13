In her new book "It All Began With Caroline", Nava Writz Bogaard chooses to share with the readers her unique life journey, designed to fulfill the dreams she always had since a very young age. Nava gives us a glimpse of her life story.
Source: Supplied / Nava Writz Bogaard
Published 13 December 2022 at 9:36pm
By Amit Rehak
Presented by Amit Rehak
Source: SBS
Nava Writz Bogaard, is the author of "It All Began With Caroline". It took Nava 12 years to complete this book.
