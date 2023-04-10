Keren Alefans: "Roman Zdorov Did Not Murder Tair Rada. Full Stop"

The murder of Tair Rada, a 13-year-old Israeli schoolgirl, was committed in 2006, in the girls' bathroom of her school. Roman Zdorov was convicted of the murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment on September 14, 2010. His prosecution and conviction have been a source of controversy, receiving much media coverage. On August 26, 2021, Zdorov was released from prison to house arrest after many appeals. On March 30, 2023, Roman was released as not guilty for the crime.





