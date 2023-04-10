The murder of Tair Rada, a 13-year-old Israeli schoolgirl, was committed in 2006, in the girls' bathroom of her school. Roman Zdorov was convicted of the murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment on September 14, 2010. His prosecution and conviction have been a source of controversy, receiving much media coverage. On August 26, 2021, Zdorov was released from prison to house arrest after many appeals. On March 30, 2023, Roman was released as not guilty for the crime.
Keren Alefans: "Roman Zdorov Did Not Murder Tair Rada. Full Stop"
Source: Supplied / JP
Keren Alefans is a clinical criminologist. Keren has been independently researching the legal saga and huge body of evidence that stemmed from the horrific murder of school girl Tair Rada in 2006. Keren argued that Roman Zdorov was innocent and that the police and Attorney General had committed numerous mistakes long before Zdorov was indeed acquitted by the Israeli courts. The wider implication is that the police and the legal system ought to be very wary of foregone conclusions.
Share